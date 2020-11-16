The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.6% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after buying an additional 5,714,595 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in The Home Depot by 99.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $780,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,704 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $224,716,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $379,444,000 after purchasing an additional 700,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,912,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,481,067,000 after purchasing an additional 607,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

The Home Depot stock opened at $277.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $298.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $279.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.41.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,429,883 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.