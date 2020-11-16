The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 315,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 159,127 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 18,386 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 207.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 401,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,848,000 after acquiring an additional 270,522 shares during the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CSFB upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Benchmark raised their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.85. 2,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,658. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $22.54 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.21.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.