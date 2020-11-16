The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 1.39%.

Shares of PNTG opened at $49.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Pennant Group has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $51.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.29 and its 200-day moving average is $30.12.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stephens increased their target price on The Pennant Group from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Pennant Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered The Pennant Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 11,100 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $470,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,436,649. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 45,447 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,820,152.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $47,807,324.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,889 shares of company stock worth $2,384,166 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

