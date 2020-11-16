The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.4% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $15,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after buying an additional 7,392,929 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $588,945,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 171.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,722,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 60.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,842,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,627 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 16,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total transaction of $2,295,974.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,156,711.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 10,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $1,451,177.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,926 shares in the company, valued at $5,724,156.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 494,213 shares of company stock valued at $69,461,646 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $144.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.00. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $357.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

