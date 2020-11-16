The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Point View Wealth Management Inc.

Point View Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 14,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 19,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 108,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PG. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 15,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $2,098,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 494,213 shares of company stock valued at $69,461,646 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $144.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.00. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $357.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

