The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,213,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,049 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its position in The Progressive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 163,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,954,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in The Progressive by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 76,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 546,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,732,000 after acquiring an additional 19,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 43,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other The Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $276,389.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,271,149.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.80, for a total value of $555,338.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,928 shares of company stock worth $8,017,393. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Argus downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered The Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.92.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $95.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.14 and a 200 day moving average of $87.05. The firm has a market cap of $56.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $102.05.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

