The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $200.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $161.75.

NYSE:SMG opened at $166.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.08. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $76.50 and a 52 week high of $179.97.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

