The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 45.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.58, for a total transaction of $14,964,145.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,803,197.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,266 shares of company stock valued at $50,674,133. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SHW stock opened at $726.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $65.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $325.43 and a 52 week high of $758.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $696.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $633.86.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

SHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $674.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $707.76.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

