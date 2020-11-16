Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TWI. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Titan International in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Titan International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of TWI stock opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $285.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.96. Titan International has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 29.60% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Titan International will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Titan International by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 115,642 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Titan International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,029,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Titan International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 23,287 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Titan International by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 463,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 308,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Titan International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

