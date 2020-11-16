Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TVTY shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Craig Hallum raised Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTY. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 13.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,809,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 212,532 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,354,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 105,210 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Tivity Health by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 427,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 99,326 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tivity Health stock opened at $15.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $753.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60. Tivity Health has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $26.07.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.40. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 40.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others.

