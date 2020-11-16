Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,954 Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,123,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,258 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 111,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,815,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,311,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,726,000 after purchasing an additional 175,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 386,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,706,000 after acquiring an additional 31,483 shares during the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HTHT shares. BidaskClub lowered Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America raised Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.26.

HTHT opened at $48.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.83 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Huazhu Group Limited has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $49.65.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($0.07). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 16.22% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.