Todd Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,048,386 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 161,045 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $11,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,966,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,297,000 after purchasing an additional 209,673 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in UBS Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,152,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,766,000 after acquiring an additional 230,451 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,830,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,663,000 after acquiring an additional 754,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $14.07 on Monday. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $13.76. The firm has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBS. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

