Todd Asset Management LLC Buys 289 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 39.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in LivaNova in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in LivaNova in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LivaNova by 11.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on LivaNova from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on LivaNova from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on LivaNova from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $53.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37, a PEG ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $85.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average is $49.86.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.55 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

LivaNova Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

