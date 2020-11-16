Todd Asset Management LLC Has $11.66 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $11,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Ruggie Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 496.0% during the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 363.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. 75.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Citigroup news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

NYSE:C opened at $50.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $100.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.24. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

