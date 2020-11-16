Todd Asset Management LLC Invests $13.91 Million in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 71,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,914,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in KLA in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of KLA by 3.5% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of KLA by 5.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of KLA by 70.8% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 63,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,322,000 after buying an additional 26,259 shares during the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of KLA from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KLA from $214.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.82.

Shares of KLAC opened at $236.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.47. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $110.19 and a twelve month high of $242.60. The stock has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $7,401,539.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at $20,414,675.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $204,563.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,580.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,665 shares of company stock worth $8,089,916. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

