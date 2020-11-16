Todd Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,680 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in PPL by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in PPL by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in PPL by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in PPL by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 16.7% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 105,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPL opened at $30.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.07. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPL. Mizuho downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.50 to $29.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

