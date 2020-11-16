Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 17,246 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,226 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,246 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $13,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,554 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 30.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 2.4% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 9.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $73.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $75.93.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.33%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.58.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.