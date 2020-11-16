TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:TPGYU) Quiet Period Will End on November 16th

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance’s (OTCMKTS:TPGYU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, November 16th. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance had issued 35,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 7th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPGYU opened at $10.02 on Monday.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Company Profile

There is no company description available for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp..

