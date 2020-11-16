TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. TransUnion posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.24 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

TRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist cut their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.69.

NYSE TRU opened at $92.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 56.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $101.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

In other news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 2,337 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $204,627.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 30,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $2,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,414 shares of company stock valued at $6,154,272. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 8.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,765,000 after purchasing an additional 21,219 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 19.9% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 2.0% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 48,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

