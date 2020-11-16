TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Brokerages expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. TransUnion reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.24 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

TRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.69.

In other TransUnion news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 28,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $2,569,643.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,691 shares in the company, valued at $12,111,414.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $2,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,414 shares of company stock worth $6,154,272. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 17.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $92.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.80 and a 200-day moving average of $85.35. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. TransUnion has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $101.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

