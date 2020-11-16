Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of TRAUF traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $10.91. 1,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,780. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75. Transurban Group has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $11.44.

Get Transurban Group alerts:

About Transurban Group

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 20 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area of Virginia, the United States; and Montreal, Canada. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Transurban Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transurban Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.