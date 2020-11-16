TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) PT Raised to $40.00 at BTIG Research

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) had its price objective upped by analysts at BTIG Research from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC cut shares of TravelCenters of America to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.07.

NASDAQ:TA traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.49. 850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 2.00. TravelCenters of America has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $31.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SCW Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the third quarter worth $14,190,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 743.5% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 674,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,186,000 after buying an additional 594,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 52.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 311,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,798,000 after buying an additional 107,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 61.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,175,000 after buying an additional 100,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the third quarter worth $3,645,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

