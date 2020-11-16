Trexquant Investment LP Buys 2,394 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,177 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 857,773 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $267,428,000 after acquiring an additional 14,704 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 65,788 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,315,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 28,194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 44,627 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,913,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $355.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $367.95. The firm has a market cap of $337.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Argus lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.64.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total value of $3,228,346.24. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

