Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Shares Gap Up to $9.72

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.72, but opened at $11.10. Triumph Group shares last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 57 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Triumph Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $506.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $481.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.17 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 353.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 20,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,717,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,373,000 after buying an additional 53,647 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 12,233 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

