Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 135 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,828,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,987,000 after purchasing an additional 774,240 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 51,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000.

VNQ stock opened at $85.38 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.26.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

