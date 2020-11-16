Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 1,793 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,157 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Facebook by 11.1% during the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its position in Facebook by 4.4% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 65,589 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,328,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,717,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $276.95 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.96 and its 200 day moving average is $248.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total transaction of $17,172,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total value of $111,211.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,204.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,291 shares of company stock worth $30,376,998. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. 140166 boosted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

