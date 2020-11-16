Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 800 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,575 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in BP were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BP. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 183.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,607 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BP by 12.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 989,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $23,070,000 after purchasing an additional 112,006 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in BP by 11.0% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 36,978 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 121,345 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 37,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of BP from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. DZ Bank raised BP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.99.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $18.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $40.08.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $44.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.84 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. BP’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 42.03%.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

