Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 756 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 23.2% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 3.5% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC opened at $31.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of -79.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.04. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KHC. Piper Sandler raised The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $884,129,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Damme Alexandre Van bought 13,849,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.38 per share, for a total transaction of $420,742,189.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.