Trust Co. of Vermont Cuts Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,303,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,648,000 after buying an additional 550,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,330,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,766,000 after purchasing an additional 65,712 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,495,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,239,000 after acquiring an additional 632,964 shares during the period. Exor Investments UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 7,059,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,707,000 after purchasing an additional 117,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,882,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,573,000 after purchasing an additional 26,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 25,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $448,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SLB opened at $18.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $17.87. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $41.14.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.03.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

