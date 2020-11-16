Trust Co. of Vermont Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 122.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,558,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,097,136,000 after acquiring an additional 11,324,054 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,549.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,924,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,471,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,960,403,000 after buying an additional 931,909 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,357,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 588,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,986,000 after purchasing an additional 588,612 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 402.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 531,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,969,000 after buying an additional 425,546 shares during the period.

IWF stock opened at $226.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.00. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $234.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

