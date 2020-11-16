Trust Co. of Vermont Decreases Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Amcor were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amcor by 194.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,522,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,327,000 after buying an additional 12,889,592 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Amcor in the third quarter worth $41,175,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 254.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,582,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,139 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Amcor by 33.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,216,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Amcor by 2,167.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,837,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Amcor stock opened at $11.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.88%.

In other news, insider Peter Konieczny sold 48,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $551,126.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMCR. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amcor from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.32.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

