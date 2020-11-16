Trust Co. of Vermont Grows Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 54.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 34.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 374,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after buying an additional 95,292 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 23.4% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 16,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 880.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

ARCC stock opened at $15.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.15. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.90 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

In related news, CEO R. Kipp Deveer bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,048,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,194,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joshua M. Bloomstein bought 3,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 137,500 shares of company stock worth $1,933,140 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

