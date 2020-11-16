Trust Co. of Vermont Has $153,000 Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 530.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAG opened at $36.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.65. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.77%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

CAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

