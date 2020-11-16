Trust Co. of Vermont Has $268,000 Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,534,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,722.5% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 148,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 974,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,133,000 after purchasing an additional 22,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.47.

PNC stock opened at $122.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $161.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.