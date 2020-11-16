Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,622 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 47.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

WBA opened at $42.71 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $62.88. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. BidaskClub raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

