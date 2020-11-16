Trust Co. of Vermont Lowers Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,801 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 66.7% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 152.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 628.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.08.

NYSE:EOG opened at $42.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.95. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

