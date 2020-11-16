Trust Co. of Vermont Lowers Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,991 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15,034.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,817,666 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $671,480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,739,583 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,199,972 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $985,042,000 after buying an additional 8,336,747 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,466,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,094,810,000 after buying an additional 2,189,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,926,978 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,245,892,000 after buying an additional 1,789,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,429,613 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $251,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

In other news, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 25,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $1,708,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $53,169.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,786 shares in the company, valued at $719,662.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,897 shares of company stock valued at $4,229,465. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $77.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $78.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.26.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

