Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 268 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 2,984.2% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,432,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288,982 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,271,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,772,000 after buying an additional 760,665 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,183,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,007,000 after buying an additional 55,876 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,554,000 after buying an additional 103,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Portland General Electric by 22.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,113,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,561,000 after acquiring an additional 202,012 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Sidoti decreased their price target on Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays upgraded Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.11.

Shares of POR opened at $43.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.26. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $31.96 and a 12-month high of $63.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.14. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

