Trust Co. of Vermont Reduces Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 65.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in KLA were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth $2,062,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in KLA by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in KLA by 70.8% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 63,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,322,000 after purchasing an additional 26,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the second quarter valued at about $614,000. 89.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $204,563.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,580.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total transaction of $7,401,539.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at $20,414,675.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,665 shares of company stock valued at $8,089,916. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
KLA stock opened at $236.10 on Monday. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $110.19 and a 52-week high of $242.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.55 and its 200 day moving average is $193.47. The company has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.
KLA Company Profile
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.
