Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 120 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth $34,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3,915.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 158.4% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNI shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $108.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.57 and its 200 day moving average is $96.51. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $112.97.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.