Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 228 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 11.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in State Street were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 19,603.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 34,110 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 8,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in State Street by 21.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in State Street in the second quarter valued at $1,245,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in State Street by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 74,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

In related news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $4,112,161.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,787.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT opened at $68.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.54. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STT. Bank of America cut their price objective on State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.72.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.