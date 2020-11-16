Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 413 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 84,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth $1,351,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 22,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 18,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 388.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PKW opened at $66.70 on Monday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $70.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.20.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

