Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 4,475 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,475 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in General Electric were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 377.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.89.

NYSE GE opened at $9.25 on Monday. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.76.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

