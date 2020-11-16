Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 735 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,517,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,777 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 82.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,578,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,522 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,317,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,524,000 after purchasing an additional 33,010 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,831,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,989,000 after purchasing an additional 48,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 98.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,815,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,853,000 after purchasing an additional 899,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Shares of OMC opened at $58.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.94 and its 200-day moving average is $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.63. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.