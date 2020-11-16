Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 767 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 523.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 17,213 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $223,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 19,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $173.50 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $178.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.89.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

