Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 925 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,542 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at about $308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,820,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $370,644,000 after purchasing an additional 31,946 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 82,069 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 87,156 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,513,367 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,699,000 after purchasing an additional 120,438 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COP. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.42.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $35.36 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $67.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

