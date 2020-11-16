Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 98 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $120.05 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $122.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.64 and a 200 day moving average of $105.69.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

