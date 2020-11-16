Trust Co. of Vermont Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $151.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.11. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

