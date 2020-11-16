Trust Co. of Vermont Trims Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Leidos were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Leidos by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 4.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Leidos by 10.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Leidos by 74.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LDOS. Barclays upgraded Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Leidos in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.31.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $98.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.08.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

