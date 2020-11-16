Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Raised to $550.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $350.00 to $550.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 100.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TWLO. Cowen upped their price objective on Twilio from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Twilio from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.61.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $274.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $290.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.02 and a beta of 1.63. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $341.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. Twilio’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $339,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.02, for a total value of $6,183,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,917 shares of company stock valued at $51,471,298. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Twilio by 1,172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

